Diametric Capital LP Invests $700,000 in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.13% of AerSale at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in AerSale during the 4th quarter valued at $10,047,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AerSale during the 1st quarter valued at $4,766,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AerSale during the 4th quarter valued at $2,933,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AerSale during the 1st quarter valued at $3,422,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AerSale during the 4th quarter valued at $3,409,000. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

ASLE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,852. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18. AerSale Co. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerSale Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

