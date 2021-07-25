Diametric Capital LP Makes New $604,000 Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $17,450,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

ALLY stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,938. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.18.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

