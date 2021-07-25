Diametric Capital LP Sells 419 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Diametric Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in The ODP were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ODP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The ODP by 413.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,609,000 after purchasing an additional 718,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The ODP in the fourth quarter worth about $15,061,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The ODP by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,662,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,987,000 after purchasing an additional 410,596 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The ODP in the first quarter worth about $7,580,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The ODP by 280.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

ODP stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.38. 227,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,929. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $497,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $244,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $963,635 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

