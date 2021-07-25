DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Stock Price Down 16.2%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) traded down 16.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as 8.40 and last traded at 8.55. 817,216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 80,727,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.20.

DiDi Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

