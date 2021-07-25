Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.71.
APPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.
In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $63.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,742. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 111.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.52.
Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Digital Turbine Company Profile
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.
