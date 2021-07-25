DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

NYSE DBRG opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,578,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,779,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,912,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

