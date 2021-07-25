Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Tops $51.72 on Top Exchanges

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for about $51.72 or 0.00151160 BTC on major exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $8,212.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00048470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00018906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.69 or 0.00811514 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

Digix Gold Token is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,655 coins. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars.

