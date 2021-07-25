Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $25.08 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $25,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $171.18 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $128.58 and a one year high of $173.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.22.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The company had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.