Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,570,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 59,696 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Vera Bradley worth $25,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth $59,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth $100,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRA stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $370.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In related news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $54,737.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,772,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,925 shares of company stock worth $4,963,036. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

