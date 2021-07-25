Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 2,899 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $26,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $20,174,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $1,848,579.92. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 492,814 shares of company stock worth $69,477,215. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.60.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $131.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.48 and a beta of 0.99. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $161.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

