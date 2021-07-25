Diploma’s (DPLM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DPLM. Numis Securities raised shares of Diploma to an add rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,670 ($34.88) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,842.50 ($37.14).

Get Diploma alerts:

Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 3,008 ($39.30) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 71.79. Diploma has a 1-year low of GBX 1,702 ($22.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,092 ($40.40). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,929.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.