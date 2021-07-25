Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,169 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $44,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 183,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,018,000 after purchasing an additional 569,192 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,082.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 152,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 139,736 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $123.01 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $48.36 and a 1-year high of $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

