Diversified Gas & Oil (LON:DGOC) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) fell 13.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 104.80 ($1.37). 4,313,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 1,727,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.80 ($1.58).

The company has a market capitalization of £741.67 million and a PE ratio of -41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 110.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. Diversified Gas & Oil’s payout ratio is -5.68%.

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

