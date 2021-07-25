Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT Set at $70.00 by National Bankshares

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) received a $70.00 price objective from research analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s current price.

DCBO has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Docebo in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Get Docebo alerts:

DCBO stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -250.62. Docebo has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.59.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,795,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,532,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,615 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,445,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 832,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,810,000 after purchasing an additional 279,347 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 675,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 118,566 shares during the period. 26.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.