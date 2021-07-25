Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Trading 3.1% Higher

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.11 and last traded at $64.85. 2,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 45,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.91.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Docebo in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $70.00 price target on Docebo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docebo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.62.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 67.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Docebo in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Docebo by 97.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

