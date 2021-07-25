Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Hits $0.75 on Exchanges

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00002199 BTC on popular exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $172.68 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00051455 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000132 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

