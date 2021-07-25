DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $482.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will report sales of $482.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $485.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480.90 million. DocuSign reported sales of $342.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total transaction of $3,570,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,335 shares of company stock worth $20,725,021 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 562.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after acquiring an additional 92,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $308.50. 1,594,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,563. The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of -285.65, a PEG ratio of 110.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.39. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $310.51.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

