Doki Doki Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $214,199.00 (DOKI)

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Doki Doki Finance has a market cap of $2.03 million and $214,199.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be purchased for $40.65 or 0.00119826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Doki Doki Finance

Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance . The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Buying and Selling Doki Doki Finance

