Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 362.2% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 77,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 61,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $3,115,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 23.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.9% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 979,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,439,000 after purchasing an additional 27,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 16.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.