Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $12,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,847,000 after acquiring an additional 420,385 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,725,000 after buying an additional 20,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Donaldson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,073,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after buying an additional 60,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,346,000 after buying an additional 49,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $73,236,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

NYSE:DCI opened at $65.08 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

