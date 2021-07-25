Dora Factory (DORA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.26 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $7.32 million and $8.26 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.69 or 0.00012363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00047930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.18 or 0.00799637 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory (DORA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

