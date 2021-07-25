Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 399,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,426,000 after purchasing an additional 116,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $164.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.53. Dover Co. has a one year low of $101.54 and a one year high of $166.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

