Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.00.

NYSE:DOV opened at $164.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.53. Dover has a 1-year low of $101.54 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 4.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 20,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

