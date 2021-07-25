DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,949,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,742 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of DraftKings worth $242,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $49.33 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,836,555 shares of company stock worth $138,625,147. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

