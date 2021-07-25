Dynamic (DYN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $38.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001600 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $38.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,419.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,162.99 or 0.06284180 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.80 or 0.01315521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00366085 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00139744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.24 or 0.00599196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.15 or 0.00369407 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.20 or 0.00285306 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

