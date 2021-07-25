E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 58,321 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETAC. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,389,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,389 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,460,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 2,402,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,685 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 355.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,170,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 913,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 898,450 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

