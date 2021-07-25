Earnest Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 95.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,837 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 319.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 38.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $21.73 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.25.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

