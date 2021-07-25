Earnest Partners LLC Sells 37,492 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,492 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 1,460.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,527 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 354,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 119,832 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,370,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 395,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 292.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,110,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 827,626 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NR opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.08.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $141.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

