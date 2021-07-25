Earnest Partners LLC Sells 5,282 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $13,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $382.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANTM. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.67.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

