Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by ARS Wealth Advisors LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,164,979,000 after acquiring an additional 75,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,205,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Eaton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,057,000 after purchasing an additional 97,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,890,000 after buying an additional 109,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after buying an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $156.73 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $91.72 and a twelve month high of $157.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.84. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. lifted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.65.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

