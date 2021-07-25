Eaton Vance Management Has $21.97 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $21,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $1,807,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of ASML by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ASML by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after buying an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $748.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $314.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $756.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $684.59.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

