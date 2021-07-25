Eaton Vance Management Has $26.44 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,327 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 10,672 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $26,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $196.35 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.77. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.