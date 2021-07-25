Eaton Vance Management Has $27.67 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 871,405 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 497,482 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.07% of HP worth $27,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in HP by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,684,922 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $244,024,000 after purchasing an additional 659,237 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in HP by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,621,402 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $51,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HP by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,230,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $197,817,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $3,212,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

