Eaton Vance Management Increases Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 895,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $34,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $2,071,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 356,980 shares in the company, valued at $14,789,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.43. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

