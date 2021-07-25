Eaton Vance Management Lowers Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 335,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $31,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.29. The company has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

