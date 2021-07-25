Eaton Vance Management Purchases New Position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 844,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,576,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APR. began coverage on Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Shares of NYSE APR opened at $27.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56. Apria, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.30 million and a P/E ratio of 0.60.

Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

