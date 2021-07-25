Eaton Vance Management Sells 18,803 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 345,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,803 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $29,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in State Street by 108.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 321.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,816 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,925 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

