ECOSC (ECU) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

ECOSC (CURRENCY:ECU) traded 50% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. During the last week, ECOSC has traded 50% lower against the dollar. ECOSC has a market cap of $861.51 and $241.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECOSC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00048928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.05 or 0.00825546 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

ECOSC Coin Profile

ECU is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. ECOSC’s official message board is medium.com/@ecosc . The official website for ECOSC is www.ecosc.io . ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

ECOSC Coin Trading

