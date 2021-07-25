Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,962 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 58.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 886,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,174,000 after buying an additional 325,691 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 77,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 513,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,163 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.5% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $8,329,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $3,157,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.38.

Shares of EW opened at $109.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.04, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.95. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $109.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

