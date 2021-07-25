El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LOCO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $688.01 million, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $230,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,054.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the first quarter worth $48,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 517,156 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 294,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,700,000 after buying an additional 261,488 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 169.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 221,479 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

