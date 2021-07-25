Elamachain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.95 Million (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Elamachain has a market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elamachain has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Elamachain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elamachain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00048542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.34 or 0.00816431 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain (CRYPTO:ELAMA) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 856,192,740 coins. Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elamachain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elamachain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.