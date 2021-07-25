Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$19.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.44.

Shares of EFN opened at C$14.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.83. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$9.58 and a 1 year high of C$15.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.98. The stock has a market cap of C$6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$248.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$242.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$546,136.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at C$1,164,513.70. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,666 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total value of C$454,407.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,489.40.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

