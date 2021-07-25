Elitium Price Tops $3.12 on Top Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can now be bought for approximately $3.12 or 0.00009035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a market cap of $87.05 million and approximately $383,593.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00047410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00017985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.84 or 0.00819076 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,901,377 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

