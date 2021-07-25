Eminer Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Eminer has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and $416,215.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Eminer has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Eminer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00047884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.53 or 0.00817555 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

EM is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

