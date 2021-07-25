Employers Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Employers has raised its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Employers has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Employers to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

NYSE:EIG opened at $39.00 on Friday. Employers has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $43.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.01.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Employers will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

