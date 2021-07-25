Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,781 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Employers worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,082,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 497,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.01.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIG. Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

