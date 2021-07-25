Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will post sales of $47.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.45 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $20.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year sales of $172.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.10 million to $185.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $198.27 million, with estimates ranging from $146.90 million to $248.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth $636,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth $2,997,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,543 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 214,409 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXK traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.87. 1,955,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,343. The stock has a market cap of $826.78 million, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.39. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

