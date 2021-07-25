ENI (NYSE:E) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on E. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ENI to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. restated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ENI has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NYSE E opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.07. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ENI will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.5813 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ENI by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $847,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ENI by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

