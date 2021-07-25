Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) versus Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Financial Analysis

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) and Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dover Motorsports and Enthusiast Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Motorsports 0 0 0 0 N/A Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 3 0 3.00

Enthusiast Gaming has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.94%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than Dover Motorsports.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dover Motorsports and Enthusiast Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Motorsports $38.54 million 2.17 $7.48 million N/A N/A Enthusiast Gaming $54.47 million 7.00 -$20.05 million ($0.24) -21.71

Dover Motorsports has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enthusiast Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Dover Motorsports and Enthusiast Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Motorsports 19.27% 5.35% 4.13% Enthusiast Gaming -35.04% -23.40% -16.12%

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats Enthusiast Gaming on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

