Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Cut to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $63.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00.

ENV has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist dropped their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Shares of ENV opened at $74.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.47 and a beta of 1.30. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Envestnet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Envestnet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Envestnet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

